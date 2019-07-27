Christmas in July sale raises money for hospice patients without insurance

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The thermometer felt like summer Friday, but if you stepped into the Hospice of East Texas, you found yourself in a winter wonderland.
The shop hosted a Christmas in July celebration, including a visit from Mrs. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Every year, Hospice of East Texas in Nacogdoches sells reduced price Christmas items to raise money for hospice patients who don’t have insurance. This year, staff members are already looking forward to their next big event; “Back to School shopping day”.
The drive helps families make ends meet just in time for the new school year. There is a need for children’s clothes for the sale, particularly for solid color pants and polos for school uniforms, as well as backpacks. Cash donations are also welcome.
The back to school event will take place Wednesday, August 7.
