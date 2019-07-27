COWBOYS CAMP: Travis Frederick returns

OXNARD, CA (KLTV) Cowboys center Travis Frederick was one of the players who reported to camp Thursday, and he can’t wait to get back on the field. He had a setback with an immune deficiency issue, and he had shoulder surgery going into a camp.
“You always have that, no matter how long you are away, you’re going to have a little bit of anxiety about how things are going to work out, but for me this year I feel very at ease,” Frederick said.
“I can tell you going to tell you there’s certain at this time last year I had no idea what we were facing regarding Frederick; none of us did. And I would hope that was as isolated as is the Barre syndrome that he had is rare, and so I am basing my personal hopes and want to’s, that he’s going to be able to come out here and be right where we were this time last year, thinking he’s going to have a heckuva year," owner Jerry Jones said.
