Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A clear start to the weekend with temperatures in the mid-70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s and see plenty of sunshine. Any and all outdoor plans today look to be in the clear as we are not expecting any rain. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will start out the same but by the afternoon we bring around the chance for showers. That afternoon showers pattern will stick around through Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 90s each day. Dry skies return for Wednesday, which is also looking to be our warmest day, getting to the middle 90s. Those low rain chances make their return for Thursday and Friday but we will remain warm in the low to middle 90s.