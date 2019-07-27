1 seriously injured after shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times Saturday.
According to a press release, around 9:08 am, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lelia Street in reference to a subject who had been shot.
Officers quickly arrived on Lelia and found that 37-year old Laderric Carter had been shot multiple times. These officers started first aid on Laderric Carter until Nacogdoches Firefighters and Memorial EMS arrived and transported Laderric Carter to a local hospital.
The press release said Carter did receive serious injuries, but is in stable condition at this time.
Once the victim was taken away from the scene, officers remained processing it and interviewing witnesses. Detectives with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.
The press release said officers believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
