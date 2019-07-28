2 people dead in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people are dead after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two vehicle crash yesterday morning on US 59 involving a commercial motor vehicle, about one and a half miles north of Timpson.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 11:45 a.m., a 2008 Ford passenger car was traveling north in the outside lane. A 2016 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was also traveling north in the outside lane and failed to control speed and struck the Ford from behind.
DPS said the driver of the Ford is identified as 62-year-old Yolanda Enene from Houston. Enene was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace. A passenger traveling with Enene was also pronounced deceased at the scene and is identified as 80-year-old Joyce Bryan, also from Houston.
The driver of the truck tractor is identified as 28-year-old Yakul Soni from Ontario, Canada. Soni was not injured during the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.