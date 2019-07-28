Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A partly cloudy start to the workweek with muggy middle 70s in the morning. Once we pass lunchtime, our rain chances will quickly start to rise. A cold front currently located in central Oklahoma will allow for a line of showers and storms to develop this evening and overnight and will begin to push southward into East Texas. Now the cold front itself will not be able to reach East Texas but the line of storms it generates should enter the I-20/I-30 corridor around the 1-3PM window. During this time standard afternoon convection will likely feed afternoon pop up showers and thundershowers in Deep East Texas, meaning on and off showers and storms will be likely throughout the day for ALL of East Texas. As we head into the later afternoon and early evening hours, the line of storms will continue to push south through East Texas, reaching extreme Deep East Texas by around midnight. Any stalled boundaries left behind the main line will allow for showers and storms to persist/continue to develop overnight and into the morning hours of Tuesday. No severe weather is expected but once the storms are at their strongest point we should expect gusty thunderstorm winds, heavy rainfall and likely a lot of lightning. The typical summer pattern sets back up in East Texas on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and very limited spotty afternoon showers. Middle 90s in the afternoon to persist into the weekend. Better chances for rain return as we head into Saturday and Sunday.