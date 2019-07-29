Bill to expand American Legion membership heads to President Trump’s desk

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill that would expand membership in American Legion posts is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.
The president is expected to sign the LEGION Act — Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service — later this week.
According to Legion.org, the bill “fills in the gaps of war eras and redefines The American Legion’s membership eligibility dates, beginning with the bombing of Pearl Harbor and continuing until it is determined the United States is no longer in a state of war.”
The LEGION Act would give hundreds of thousands of veterans access to American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible, according to Legion.org.
The LEGION Act, passed the House and Senate last week.
