Cork Food and Drink closes Tyler location

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Tyler eatery is closing its doors.
Cork Food & Drink closed its doors July 28. Restaurant management posted about the closure on social media, citing a lack of business.
"Hey friends & family, This weekend (Sunday, July 28th) will be our last weekend at this location, this place has been a blessing but unfortunately it did not bring enough business to support our long term goals, for this company & our community. We greatly appreciate the love & support that each and everyone of you have given us & we look forward to seeing y’all again in our next adventure! We love you all & continue to feed yourself better!
With gratitude,
Cork’s Crew"
The farm-to-table restaurant was known for using organic ingredients from local farmers.
