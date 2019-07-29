East Texas Ag News: One week away from Texas A&M beef cattle short course

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - One week from today is the Texas A&M beef cattle short course in College Station.
The short course runs from August 5th through 7th. And it’s the largest beef educational event in the country.
County extension agents say the course will feature sessions that best practices, new technologies and other industry topics.
Participants can choose workshops based on their level of production experience and the needs of their ranch.
Registration is $210 a person and covers all meals, breaks and printed material. You can register by visiting beefcattleshourcourse.com.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news, by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.