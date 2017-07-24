Head Coach: Logan Bruce
District: TAPPS 6-man, DIII-2
School Colors: blue, black, and white
Stadium Address: 2448 Roy Road, Tyler, TX
2018 Record: 2-8
Returning starters:
Players to watch:
Notes: “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” predicted that Tyler’s East Texas Christian Academy Panthers will finish sixth out of the seven teams in DIII-2.
Schedule:
8/17 vs Christian Heritage Longview at Christian Heritage Longview TBA
8/24 vs ETCA at ETCA 6-Man Classic TBA
8/30 vs Allen Academy at Allen Academy - 6 p.m.
9/6 vs Tyler HEAT at ETCA - 5 p.m.
9/13 vs Allen Academy at ETCA - 4:30 p.m.
9/21 vs Willowbend at ETCA - 2:30 p.m.
9/28* vs Trinity Longview at ETCA -2:30 p.m.
10/4* vs Irving Faustina at Irving Faustina - 5 p.m.
10/11* vs Greenville Christian at Greenville Christian - 4 p.m.
10/18 OPEN
10/24* vs Tyler St. (Dallas) at ETCA - 5 p.m.
11/1* vs Weatherford Christian at ETCA 4 p.m.
11/8* vs Dallas Fairhill at ETCA 3:30 p.m.
*denotes district game