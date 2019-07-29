First Alert: Summer showers and thunderstorms make a return to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Daytime heating will combine with some deeper moisture and an outflow boundary to generate a 40% chance of scattered downpours this afternoon and early this evening, providing some of your lawns with a drink of water.
An upstream storm complex in northeast Texas and northern Louisiana will fade away with the setting sun this evening. However, with that boundary present on Tuesday, we are looking at our best chance of rain and thunderstorms to come into focus for tomorrow afternoon as the odds of getting wet jumps up to 60%. This high-end rain chance will be your best bet to be on the receiving end of some cooling downpours this week.
Rain chances will then taper off by the middle-to-latter part of the week, which means we will be sweating it out under hot and muggy conditions with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the lower-to-middle 70′s.
Outside of a few sea breeze showers streaming in over the weekend and early next week, the summertime weather pattern we know all so well will be in full effect as we roll into August.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.