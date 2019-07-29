Former Nacogdoches County judge, businessman dies at 82

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Former Nacogdoches County judge and city commissioner Mike Perry died early Monday morning at the age of 82, family members confirmed.
Family said Perry collapsed at his home around 6:30 a.m. Monday from what medical staff said they suspected was a brain aneurysm. However, an official cause of death has not been released.
Perry was chosen to fill a vacancy in the county judge position in April 2014. He was officially elected into the position of judge of Nacogdoches County in Nov. 2014, and was defeated while running for another term in 2018. Perry previously served as Nacogdoches city commissioner, and was a well-known automobile dealer in the area.
Perry’s son, Rex, said of his father in a message, “How fortunate are children who can say that the best man they ever knew was their dad.”
Perry would have turned 83 in October.
