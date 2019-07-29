Lone finalist for SFA president talks first impressions, educational philosophy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The lone finalist in Stephen F. Austin State University’s search for its 9th president is carving out time to speak with students and residents while the process is finalized.
Doctor Scott Gordon’s day Monday was filled with one meeting after another, but his last meeting was among the most important for a candidate in his position: meeting the public. While the SFA Board of Regents finishes the last few steps cementing his position as the next president, Gordon decided to spend an hour of his evening answering questions from the public.
Gordon, formerly provost at Eastern Washington University, was named on July 23 by the SFA Board of Regents as the finalist out of four candidates who were interviewed for the position.
If everything goes as planned, Dr. Gordon will be named as the university’s 9th president by Aug. 12.
“Reading about SFA, doing some research, visiting, it really became apparent that... my background and the mission of this institution kind of was a good match,” said Gordon. “And I think that I’m excited about the transformational nature of the institution; transforming lives, transforming communities, and I want to be a part of that.”
A particular concern of Gordon’s was what students thought about the current state of the campus and its leadership.
“I think it’s a great atmosphere when people can dialogue and discuss and do share different opinions,” said Gordon. “I think it’s exciting that they do want some new ideas and new ways of looking at things. I think it’s good for an organization.”
A public reception will be held to introduce Dr. Gordon to the public. The reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cole Arts Center in downtown Nacogdoches.
