EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We’re starting the work week with a chance for rain, so keep those umbrellas handy. Warm temperatures this morning become hot and humid through the afternoon. By midday and early afternoon, a few showers and thundershowers will be possible. The chance for afternoon showers will continue into the day tomorrow. High temperatures today and tomorrow will reach near 90 degrees with a light south breeze. By midweek, the chance for rain diminishes with temperatures rising back to near average in the lower to mid 90s. Expect to feel like the upper 90s and some places will feel like the triple digits by the end of the week thanks to the higher humidity. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast this weekend.