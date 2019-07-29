Nacogdoches County deputies find $150,000 worth of heroin in 18-wheeler

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Houston man Friday night after finding a large amount of heroin concealed in his 18-wheeler.
According to a Facebook post from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 18-wheeler for two different traffic violations on Highway 59 North shortly after 10 pm Friday night.
The post said the truck driver and only person vehicle was identified as Ramon Martinez, 49, from Houston, Texas. Deputies found that the truck was unloaded traveling from Houston to Texarkana.
Deputies became more suspicious as the traffic stop continued to unfold, due to the driver’s body language and nervousness.
The post said deputies conducted a free air search around the tractor trailer with a certified sheriff’s office K-9. The K-9 gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics coming from the tractor of the 18-wheeler.
Deputies then searched the 18-wheeler and found three packages of narcotics concealed in the cab of the truck. An onsite test of the substance revealed the substance found in the truck to be heroin.
The post said a total of 3.5 pounds of heroin was found inside the tractor trailer. Martinez was arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for possession of a controlled substance a 1st felony. The sheriff’s office said the street value of the heroin is estimated at $150,000.00 dollars.
