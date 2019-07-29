Police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole items from Livingston business

(Source: Livingston Police Department)
July 29, 2019

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston police are searching for two suspects who they said stole items from a business.

According to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department, the theft occurred on July 25. The two suspects entered the business, selected merchandise, then exited the business without paying.

(Source: Livingston Police Department)

Police said the suspects were seen driving a small light colored vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Leon Middleton at the Livingston Police Department (936)327-3117 reference to case number 190708395.

