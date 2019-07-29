Police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole items from Livingston business

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Livingston police are searching for two suspects who they said stole items from a business.
According to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department, the theft occurred on July 25. The two suspects entered the business, selected merchandise, then exited the business without paying.
Police said the suspects were seen driving a small light colored vehicle.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Leon Middleton at the Livingston Police Department (936)327-3117 reference to case number 190708395.
