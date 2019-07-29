Sober living house for women hosts grand opening

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a year of hard work, the Mantooth House in Lufkin is now open and ready to serve women who are recovering from addiction.
“In the terms of the community, there is no other women sober house in the Lufkin area and so not only is this a place where they can be safe, it’s a place where they can restore themselves and a place where they can heal,” said Wynn Ross, President and CEO of the TLL Temple Foundation.
Under the leadership of District Judge Bob Inselmann, board members and several organizations including the TLL Temple Foundation, 8 women will be able to live in the home who meet the requirements according to Mantooth House board member Kelley Moore.
“Sobriety is the number one requirement along with employment or attending school. Those are the two main requirements that we will have living in the house,” said Moore.
All four of the rooms upstairs are named after Tamar, Rahab, Bathsheba, and Ruth who are biblical names in the bible.
“These women were outcasts, they were broken women and we related that to women in recovery and they were restored by God’s grace and so we chose to name each of those bedrooms after those women just inspiring anyone that lives here,” said Moore.
Most importantly, the Mantooth House is located in a central location which will provide women with resources to help them with recovery. “This is a block of hope and this home is certainly a place of hope and so you have a place where the women can recover peacefully and heal. You have Darmy’s Place where they can learn job skills and put their whole life back on track and of course, you have the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counsel next door where there are resources there for counseling and continued treatment group therapy,” said Rosser.
Applications are now being accepted for the Mantooth House. You may click here for more information.
