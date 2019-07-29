Sober living house for women hosts grand opening

Most importantly, the Mantooth House is located in a central location which will provide women with resources to help them with recovery. “This is a block of hope and this home is certainly a place of hope and so you have a place where the women can recover peacefully and heal. You have Darmy’s Place where they can learn job skills and put their whole life back on track and of course, you have the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counsel next door where there are resources there for counseling and continued treatment group therapy,” said Rosser.