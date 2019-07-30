City dignitaries remember former Nacogdoches County judge Mike Perry

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For years before his death, former Nacogdoches County judge and businessman Mike Perry spent much of his time in the public eye, as a city commissioner, a county judge, and a well-known automobile dealer in the area.
For those who knew him and worked with him, the word ‘integrity’ comes to mind when describing the way he approached his life’s work.
“When we worked together in the 18 years I served on the council, he was there most of the time. Mike and I would end up on different sides of the issue, but the staff and the community knew that if Mike and I were on the same page on something, you might as well get out of the way because it was going to happen," said Judy McDonald, former mayor of Nacogdoches.
“Mike won some 3-2 votes, and I won some 3-2 votes,” McDonald recalled. “But I’ll tell you I never questioned Mike’s integrity. Because, at the end of the day, and particularly over the last several years, we’ve been good friends.”
Visitation services for Perry will be held Friday, Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fredonia Hill Baptist Church. Perry’s funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. also at Fredonia Hill Baptist Church.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.