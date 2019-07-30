Cowboys Camp: Actor, musician (and former Terrell High School QB) Jamie Foxx makes appearance Tuesday

OXNARD, CA (KLTV) - A man who grew up between Tyler and Dallas in Terrell has worn numerous hats in his lifetime, but his favorite one might be a Cowboy hat ... figuratively speaking.
Quarterback for Terrell High School in the ’80s, Oscar-winning actor, musician, and comedian, Jamie Foxx is somewhat of a Renaissance man.
But he’s also a lifelong Cowboys fan, and he didn’t let the team forget that Tuesday when he showed up for training camp.
“Meet my new quarterback,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones quipped, according to NBCDFW’s Newy Scruggs.
Foxx stuck around to sign autographs for fans and visit with the team.
