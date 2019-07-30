East Texas Ag News: Pond turnovers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - County agents in Angelina County say that ponds turning over is often misunderstood.
During summer, the surface of the pond warms up causing a stratification of the water temperature. Which basically means that warm water will layer over the cool water.
When the warmer water on the surface mixes with the cooler water near the bottom it’s called "turning over.”
The newly mixed water has a much lower oxygen level and if there are too many fish in your pond it can cause serious fish loss.
Turnovers can only happen if the surface is quickly cooled which typically happens after a mid-summer thunderstorm where cool winds and rain cool the surface.
