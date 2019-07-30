First Alert: Better storm coverage leads to a nice cool down for many in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An outflow boundary has combined with daytime heating to ignite some heavy thunderstorms across the Sabine River and Toledo Bend country this afternoon.
These summertime thunderstorms will be capable of putting down some torrential downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning as they track to the south-southwest. Not everyone will get wet, but if you encounter one of these storms, then you may end up receiving a quick inch of rain and a decent cool-down in the process.
This high-end rain chance today will be your best bet to be on the receiving end of some cooling downpours this week since we are looking at less rain and hotter temperatures coming back into the fold in the days ahead.
With a ridge of high pressure moving closer to our region, we will be sweating it out under hot and muggy conditions with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the lower-to-middle 70′s.
There are signs that more upstream storm complexes could dive south and in our general direction starting this weekend as they rotate around the heat ridge as it moves away from us by that time. That could lead to more wet weather returning to the Piney Woods.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.