Hudson ISD conduct facilities study to help with growth in enrollment

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) -Back in February, Hudson ISD superintendent Donny Webb presented board trustees with enrollment data from 2015 up to 2018. Each year showed up to 3 percent in growth.
“Our primary and elementary campuses have seen more growth than others and so those facilities will certainly max out more quickly than others,” said Webb.
Webb said the rise in number of transfer students and new housing developments in the community are the reasons behind the growth.
But he has some options.
“We can look at restructuring campuses ... if we would want to add an early elementary and early childhood facility, if we need to add an intermediate campus, if we need to expand at the high school level, so there are some different options,” said Webb.
Hudson ISD also has some land available to help build more facilities.
“We do have property within the district boundaries that can accommodate whatever it is that we might need. I feel that land is not an issue for us, it’s just going to be deciding how we can reorganize to meet the needs of the district,” said Webb.
In order to complete the additional space, funding is needed, with the possibility of a bond to help.
“Building campuses, building schools is very expensive. This isn’t something you can do out of a fund balance account. Now we have a healthy fund balance account and I think that would be part of the resources we would need to accommodate the expansion that we’re looking at. A bond is not totally out of the question at all,” said Webb.
Hudson ISD will meet in the fall to discuss further options for the facilities study.
