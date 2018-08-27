KLTV’s Lane Luckie selected as fellow for East-West Center journalist exchange in China

With a theme on "Business and Trade: Opportunities and Challenges," the program will provide opportunities for journalists to explore the current issues related to the countries' evolving trade relationship under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and President Xi Jinping. With China ranked as America's largest goods trading partner and America being the top destination for Chinese exports, the immense volume of trade between the two countries generates continued conflicts. Meetings will focus on business and trade relating to current trade friction/imbalance/threats, and trade and investment policies between the two countries. The journalists will also get a firsthand look at a wide range of topics that include US-China relations; economic growth and challenges in each country; stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region; and current social, cultural and political issues in China and the United States.