Nacogdoches ISD offers grief support after graduate, mother die in car crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is offering counseling to its students following the death of one of their recent graduates.
According to their Facebook page, Elyssa Bellard, who was a 2019 graduate from Nacogdoches High School, died on Sunday in a car crash. The district reported Bellard’s mother, Quondalia, also died in the wreck. Bellard’s father, Dale, and her brother, DJ, were reportedly injured in the crash and are receiving treatment in a hospital in Tyler.
“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student,” Nacogdoches High School stated on their Facebook page.
The school stated their counseling team will available to their students and additional support teams may be called in from elsewhere in the district. The school said the counseling center will be open to their students before the school year begins as well as during.
“Such an incident can have a profound effect on a student. Anytime death touches us it is extremely stressful,” the school stated.
The high school reminded parents to keep an eye on their students and monitor their communications to “further assess their potential needs.” Parents are urged to discuss with their students about their feelings and how they are coping.
The school stated funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.
KTRE has contacted the Department of Public Safety for more information on the crash.
