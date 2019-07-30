Police investigate suspicious object found at Lumberjack Apartments in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police in Nacogdoches have called the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate a suspicious object discovered outside of a student apartment building.
The object, which was described by an Stephen F. Austin State University spokesperson as a drive-thru bank canister, was found at the Lumberjack Apartments Tuesday morning.
Out of an abundance of caution, SFA police called the ATF office in Dallas to make sure the object is not a threat to the community.
Neither the university not the apartments, which are fairly vacant during the summer months, are on lockdown, an SFA spokesperson said. However, police have put up caution tape around the area, and they’re warning people to steer clear of the area until the incident is resolved.
