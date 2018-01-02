Reporter’s Notes: Lane Luckie’s lessons learned in Germany

As our RIAS program came to a close, my next adventure began. My week-long extension would serve as another test of my skills. I must admit, I was quite nervous about this portion of the fellowship. I simply didn't know what to expect. I swallowed my pride, allowed myself to be vulnerable, and jumped into the proverbial "deep end." I set out to explore the country on my own. That month marked the 500th anniversary of the start of the Protestant Reformation, so I hopped another train to the town considered the cradle of the Reformation. It was in Wittenberg that Martin Luther posted his 95 theses and spent his years preaching and teaching bible studies at the university. Using the communication skills I had formed over the previous two weeks, as well as my training as a digital journalist, I was able to report for my home station while gaining a deeper appreciation for this moment that changed human history. The next day, it was off to Germany's fourth-largest city, Cologne. Here, I was able to soak up history around every corner, learning about the country's history within the Holy Roman Empire. It's also home to Germany's most-visited destination. Even after an entire day inside the Cologne Cathedral, I felt l had only glazed over the real reach of modern Christianity's roots in Germany. The cathedral, which took 600 years to build, served as the focus of another report I filed as part of my 'Power of Prayer' series for KLTV.