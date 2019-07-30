Slow start to Texas State Open ends with Tony Romo shooting one-under par in opening round

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2019 Texas State Open got underway Tuesday at the Cascades Country Club golf course in Tyler, where golfers looked to make a name for themselves on tour. One competitor in specific already brought quite a bit of fame with him.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was part of the first groups to tee-off Tuesday morning. Romo got off to a bit of a slow start, starting the day with a bogey and falling behind in the first few holes.
“It played difficult, just in the morning, just heavy air, the ball wasn’t traveling quite as far,” Romo explained. “The wind picked up a little bit, but it was a good test of golf. The greens are in great shape. There’s a lot of Par 4′s that you’ve got to get a good drive... made a good iron in. I hit pretty good today, it was a good start.”
As the day moved on, Romo got a little more comfortable with his game, which allowed him to get a little more aggressive in his approach.
“In the morning, I was a little tentative, just without having played the course much. And then I attacked, I guess you could say, a little more, and it helped on the backside for me,” Romo said.
Romo finished the day shooting one-under par, leaving him tied for 27th in standings. The leader, Kyle Pritchard, of Castroville, shot seven-under for lead for the day.
To keep up with the live leaderboard, you can visit the 2019 Texas State Open website for access to the championship leaderboard.
