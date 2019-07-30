Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers are expected for this afternoon mainly south of I-20. Everything should stay on the sub-severe side but don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder and see some lightning. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s. We will dry out for tomorrow and see lots of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-90s. That will be the story for Thursday and Friday as well. The weekend brings back rain chances for the afternoon. On the bright side, that rain and cloud cover will drop our temperatures into the low 90s with some spots maybe even in the mid to upper 80s. We will warm back up for Monday but keep the afternoon rain chances.