18-wheeler loses load of frozen chicken, shuts down Highway 7 in Crockett

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) - Highway 7 East is expected to be shut down for hours in Crockett following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler hauling frozen chicken.
The Texas Department of Transportation says an 18-wheeler wrecked and lost a load of frozen chicken about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred on Highway 7 East, near South Loop 304 in Crockett.
The roadway is expected to reopen in about four hours.
Drivers should prepare for delays and reduced speeds.
