18-wheeler loses load of frozen chicken, shuts down Highway 7 in Crockett

18-wheeler loses load of frozen chicken, shuts down Highway 7 in Crockett
Highway 7 East is expected to be shut down for hours in Crockett following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler hauling frozen chicken. (Source: KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | July 30, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:06 AM

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) - Highway 7 East is expected to be shut down for hours in Crockett following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler hauling frozen chicken.

The Texas Department of Transportation says an 18-wheeler wrecked and lost a load of frozen chicken about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred on Highway 7 East, near South Loop 304 in Crockett.

The roadway is expected to reopen in about four hours.

Drivers should prepare for delays and reduced speeds.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.