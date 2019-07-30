4 arrested after car flees 30+ miles from TX into LA

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas/DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A vehicle chase that began in East Texas ended when the tires were flattened in Louisiana.
Now four fugitives from Shelby County, Texas, are being held in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center in Mansfield.
They are 33-year-old Howard C. Latin Jr. 31-year-old Marveze Deon Latin, 25-year-old Tarrius Denzell White and 34-year-old Latrina Shawntay Wiggins.
Center, Texas, police said they got a call early Monday afternoon about two carloads of people pulling up to a house on Kindle Street in Center. All were carrying guns.
Both vehicles sped away after police were called.
One vehicle was stopped nearby.
Center police officers and Shelby County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies chased the other vehicle into Louisiana, crossing at Logansport.
DeSoto authorities said they were notified shortly before 2 p.m. about a pursuit in which armed subjects were entering their parish.
The chase ended when spike strips were deployed near Louisiana Highway 3015 at Screamerville Road in Grand Cane, DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson reports.
In DeSoto, all four are charged as fugitives from justice.
Wiggins also faces a charge of aggravated flight from an officer because she allegedly was driving the car that fled into Louisiana.
Additional charges are expected to be filed in Shelby County.
DeSoto and Shelby County authorities plan to meet Tuesday to discuss the case.
