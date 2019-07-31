City of Lufkin adds workout stations to Azalea Trial

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin Parks Department is installing new signs along the Azalea Trail.
The signs are stationed along the trail where people can stop and exercise.
Through a QR code using your phone, a video is generated that helps users do five-minute exercises. Parks Director Mike Flinn says there are six stations along the trail and that each one offers a focused exercise routine.
The parks department partnered with the Angelina County and Cities Health District to purchase the signs trough a grant.
Flinn says the video exercises will go live next week.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.