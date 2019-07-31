Crews battle fire at ExxonMobil in Baytown; nearby residents asked to shelter in place

BAYTOWN, TEXAS (KLTV) - A precautionary “shelter in place”order has been issued as crews battle a fire at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas.
According to the City of Baytown, crews are battling a fire at the ExxomMobile Bayton Olefins Plant. They reported the fire in a unit that contains polypropylene material.
As a precaution, a shelter in place has been issued for the area west of the plant.
ExxonMobil Baytown Area tweeted a statement about the fire. They reported an industrial staff is conducting air quality monitoring and the company is cooperating with local agencies.
According to the company’s website, the plant is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.