Dinner in 10: Italian omelette by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you are hungry and only have a few minutes for dinner, this omelette recipe is exactly what you need. Tons of Italian flavor, enough protein to keep you full and satisfied, and easy to make!
Italian omelette by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
For the omelette filling:
Grape tomatoes, sliced in half
1/4 cup of chopped pepperoni
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Chopped fresh mozzarella, or shredded mozzarella, whichever you have on hand
Olive oil
Place a tablespoon of oil in a skillet, and place skillet over medium-high heat.
When pan is hot, add the tomatoes, pepperoni, cheese and seasonings, adding any others you might enjoy. Saute for just a couple of minutes until the tomatoes are softened and hot.
For the omelette:
4 eggs
salt and pepper
Whisk the eggs well, then pour into a nonstick skillet that has a tablespoon of oil or butter melted into it. Sprinkle salt and pepper lightly across the surface of the eggs. Allow the edges to barely cook, then push in toward the center of pan with spatula, causing the liquid to be equally dispersed.
When nearly dry, add the tomato mixture to one side of the omelette, then fold the empty half over the filling. Allow to heat for another minute, and then slide off onto a plate. Top with any leftover filling, sprinkle with cheese, or eat as-is, your choice!
P.S. If the omelette doesn’t look perfect, it is absolutely ok. Just call them Italian scrambled eggs and devour them.
Enjoy!
