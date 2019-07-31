Jasper County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in accidental shooting death of 13-year-old boy

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office has released new information in the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old boy that occurred last Friday.
“The Jasper County Sheriff’s office advised that the investigation into the death of the 13-year-old juvenile has yielded information that the fatal wound the victim suffered was not accidentally self-inflicted but instead was the result of the weapon being accidentally discharged while being handled by other juveniles,” a press release stated.
According to the press release, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office will continue to conduct an extensive investigation.
“The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office respectfully request that all families involved in this heart-breaking and unfortunate incident be kept in your prayers as they grieve and work through this process,” the press release stated.
Previous story
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Grief counselors will be available for students, parents, and faculty of Jasper Independent School District after one of their 7th graders died over the weekend.
The district reported the incident on Facebook. According to Jasper ISD, Nick McBride died in a “tragic accident at a home” on Friday. McBride was a student at Jasper Junior High.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time,” the school district stated in their Facebook post.
Jasper ISD said McBride’s death may “raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students." The district offered resources to parents to help.
They reported the district is offering the assistance of their “Crisis Intervention Team" and school counselors to any students, parents or faculty members who have been affected. The district urged parents to reach out to the school either via phone at (409) 384-3585 or via email, vphillips@jasperisd.net.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. We ask that you join us in praying for the family at this time,” JISD stated in the post.
KTRE has reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for more information on McBride’s death.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.