Longview man charged in series of car burglaries, gun thefts in Center
Brandon Morano, 23, of Longview, was arrested in connection with a series of car burglaries in Center, Texas. (Source: KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | July 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 12:06 PM

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRE) - A suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries and firearm thefts has been arrested.

Brandon Morano, 23, of Longview, is charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He’s also been charged with additional criminal offenses, including three charges for theft of property, one charge of credit/debit card abuse, four charges for burglary of a motor vehicle and an additional theft charge.

Morano was arrested following an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries in the San Augustine Street area that occurred from mid June to July 24. Firearms and other items were stolen from the vehicles, according to a news release from the Center Police Department.

About 10:15 p.m. on July 24, an officer stopped a person riding a bicycle on Hurst Street. The person, later identified as Morano, was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic pistol.

The pistol’s serial number was checked and found to be listed as stolen from a vehicle off of Pine Street.

He was arrested and booked into jail. He has since been released on bond.

