EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! After yesterday’s rainfall, a few places are starting out with some patchy dense fog this morning. The rain chances are slim to none in the forecast today and that means even warmer temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s and most likely feeling like the triple digits because of the humidity. The hot, humid conditions will continue through the end of the week. By the weekend, chances for rain will return to the forecast and increase by Sunday afternoon. This will give some welcome relief to the heat with temperatures only in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As rain chances dwindle, temperatures begin to warm back up quickly for early next week.