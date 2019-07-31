Nacogdoches’ Nana commits to SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Incoming Nacogdoches senior Nana Antwi-Boasiako made a big announcement that made SFA Basketball fans smile.
The 6′9′' Center has verbally committed to his hometown university.
Last year Nacogdoches and Lufkin split the district title. The Dragons made it to the Area Round of the playoffs.
Nana creates opportunities with his dominance under the glass and is hard to guard on the offensive end. He is not afraid to get physical under the rim or to stay outside and shoot the three-ball. It is amazing to watch his play and how well he can do. As a child, he did not think about basketball. To him his passion was soccer.
“First I played soccer, but my childhood friend, Carson, told me I should play basketball because I started to get tall," Nana said in a previous story.
