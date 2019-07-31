Newton County Sheriff’s Office: Man dragged constable after church parking lot confrontation

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man suspected of dragging a Newton County constable alongside his vehicle in a church parking lot after a confrontation about a gun Sunday has turned himself in to authorities.
Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said that Pct. 3 Holton “Bubba” Johnson has been to a doctor and is recovering from his injuries.
“He didn’t have any broken bones, thank the good Lord, but he got roughed up pretty good,” Hall said.
Hall said Johnson was attending church at the Toledo Bend Baptist Church when someone noticed a suspicious-looking person pull up to the edge of the parking lot. Johnson went to check it out, and when he got closer to the vehicle, he noticed that the man had a handgun in the pickup with him.
At that point, Johnson told the man to get out of the vehicle, Hall said. Instead, the man put his vehicle into reverse and dragged the constable for a short distance.
“Bubba was injured and had to seek medical attention,” Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said in a press release. “Thanks to Bubba’s fast actions, he may have prevented a more serious crime. Please remember Bubba in your prayers.”
Hall said the suspect turned himself in to authorities Monday afternoon.
The press release identified the suspect as John Adam Falcon, 34, of Louisiana. He was arraigned Wednesday, and his bond amount was set at $250,000.
Falcon is still being held in the Newton County Jail on an aggravated assault of a public servant charge.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.