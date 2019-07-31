4 people in custody after Center shooting incident, vehicle pursuit

CENTER Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana arrested four people after a shooting incident that occurred in Center on Monday turned into a vehicle pursuit. The car chase ended in DeSoto Parish, Louisiana.
According to a Shelby County Today story, the four suspects who were taken into custody include Howard C. Latin Jr., 32, Marveze Deon Latin, 31, Tarrius Denzell White, 25, and Latrina Shawntay Wiggins, 34.
The jail website for the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office states that all four suspects were charged with fugitive from justice. Wiggins was also charged with aggravated flight from officer.
A press release stated that Center PD officers went to check out a report of semiautomatic gunfire in the area of Kindle Street at about 1;40 p.m. Monday. When they got to that part of Center, they spotted a burgundy Yukon and a blue Chevrolet Lumina leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
One Center PD officer chased the Lumina to the area of Netherly Street, where five men bailed out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area.
The second officer pursued the Yukon from Center into Louisiana, where DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies took the lead in the chase. The DPSO deputies stopped the Yukon with spike strips on FM 3015 in DeSoto Parish.
The four suspects in the Yukon - Howard Latin, Marveze Latin, White, and Wiggins, were arrested without incident and taken to the DeSoto Parish Jail.
When the Center PD did an inventory of the Lumina, they found several weapons, including a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle. When the DeSoto Parish deputies searched the Yukon, they found a semiautomatic AK-47 rifle with two magazines.
One victim suffered a wound to his or her neck as a result of the gunfire, the press release stated.
“We urge anyone with any additional information concerning this act of violence to please notify the Center Police Department,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.