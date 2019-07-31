Rounding out the week hot, humid, and mainly dry

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower, but your odds of getting wet will be much lower than yesterday, which means most of us will be dry.
With a ridge of high pressure moving closer to our region, we will be sweating it out under hot, muggy, and mainly dry conditions with highs climbing back into the middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the lower-to-middle 70′s for the rest of the week.
There are signs that the heat ridge will move away once again by this weekend, opening up the door for more upstream storm complexes to rotate down into the Piney Woods, bringing us another shot at some cooling thunderstorms as the month of August gets underway.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.