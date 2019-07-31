Tony Romo not expected to make cut in 2019 Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is not expected to make the cut in the 2019 Texas State Open golf tournament.
Romo shot 5 over par in the second round of the tournament Wednesday. Along with the -1 he shot Tuesday, that puts him at 4 over par for the two days.
Currently, Romo is tied for 92nd placed in the tournament. Only the top 55 players, including those tied at 55, are projected to make the cut and play on Saturday and Sunday.
At the end of the tournament’s first round, Romo was tied for 33rd in the standings.
The Cascades Golf & Country Club is hosting the 2019 Texas State Open golf tournament.
To keep up with the live leader board, you can visit the 2019 Texas State Open website for access to the championship leaderboard.
