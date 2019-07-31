Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A very hot and sunny afternoon ahead. Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s but with the humidity, it will feel like the low triple digits. Tomorrow and Friday will be more of the same with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-90s. Your weekend is looking a bit on the gray side. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday with slight rain chances as well. Rain chances look best for Sunday. Some spots that see quite a bit of cloud cover and rain will experience a nice cool off time temperatures only warming into the upper 80s. Low rain chance will carry over into Monday but temperatures will be on the rebound to the low 90s. Tuesday we completely dry out and return to the middle 90s.