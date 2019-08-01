Angelina Arts Alliance ‘brings the world to East Texas’ in 2019-20 season lineup

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina Arts Alliance (AAA) has announced its 2019-20 season lineup and opened its single-ticket sales to the public on Monday.
For the new season’s lineup, the arts alliance was inspired by all the bright lights and over-the-top performances typically found in shows in bigger cities. In short, the arts alliance wanted to bring the world to East Texas.
“Our coming season is just incredibly rich and diverse of all cultures and all genres of the performing arts,” said Jennifer Allen, executive director of AAA. “We truly are bringing the best in performing arts and entertainment here to East Texas."
The lineup includes a few names guests may recognize -- Charlie Daniels Band, a celebration of the music of Ray Charles, and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchesta -- while also including performances by artists with worldwide influences, such as Taj Express: A Bollywood Musical Revue, grammy-award winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Momix “Viva Momix."
“It truly was intentional. One of the greatest things about the performing arts is that you’re able to glimpse into other cultures, and by doing so, it gives you greater cultural awareness,” Allen noted. “We may have overdone ourselves this season, but we try to bring the world to East Texas.”
The Angelina Arts Alliance is the only professional performing arts organization in an 80-mile radius and thus serves all of deep East Texas, according to its website. With more than 120 major events under its belt, many of its performances are held at the beautiful Temple Theater, located on the Angelina College Campus.
To see the full 2019-20 lineup, or to inquire about tickets, visit the Angelina Arts Alliance website, call the box office at 633-5454, or visit the Temple Theater box office in person. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
