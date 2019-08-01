Angelina County Sheriff’s Office hosts license-to-carry training to benefit injured deputy

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s Office will host a license-to-carry training to benefit one of its deputies who was injured in a crash in July.
Sheriff Greg Sanches shared a Facebook post promoting the training, which will be held Aug. 10 at the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office gun range. All proceeds will go toward helping Lt. Stacy Seymore during his recovery.
Seymore was injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred just north of Zavalla on U.S. Highway 69 North on July 25. Seymore was life-flighted to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of a broken left foot, fractured right foot, and broken ribs.
The other driver was killed in the crash.
The license-to-carry training will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. at the ACSO gun range located at 7521 FM 58 in Lufkin. The cost to attend is $50 per person.
Participants will need:
- Functioning handgun
- Minimum of 50 rounds of ammunition
- Eye and hearing protection
- Identification
For more information about the training, contact Joey Davidson at 936-675-0270, or email Davidson at joey6355@gmail.com
