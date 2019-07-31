Astros trade for Cy Young winner Zack Greinke

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros have the third best team ERA in the MLB, but that didn’t stop the Astros from trading for the biggest pitching name of the Trade Deadline. Houston has reached a deal with the Diamondbacks to add six-time All-Star Zack Greinke to its rotation.
Greinke is in the midst of another All-Star season with the D-backs, as the righty boasts a 10-4 record with a 2.87 ERA. The 35-year-old has won at least 10 games every season since 2013. With the trade, Houston now has three pitchers in the starting rotation with at least 10 wins.
In exchange for the 2009 Cy Young winner, the Astros are sending first baseman/outfielder Seth Beer, pitcher J.B. Bukauskas, pither Corbin Martin and infielder Josh Rojas to Arizona. Beer, Bukauskas and Martin are considered top-five prospects within the Astros organization.
The Astros made a similar splash exactly two years ago when Houston traded for current ace Justin Verlander during the 2017 Trade Deadline. Behind Verlander, Houston won the 2017 World Series, the first in franchise history.
