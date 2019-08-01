City of Huntington working to fix water main break

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Employees with the City of Huntington are working to fix a main water line break that occurred at the town’s Fuller Springs water well Thursday morning.
“Due to a main water line break at the City’s Fuller Springs water well, we are experiencing low water pressure to no water in some cases,” a post on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page stated. “We are working diligently to repair the broken line and get everyone’s water restored ASAP!”
The Facebook post also stated that the City of Huntington will be issuing a boil-water notice later today as a precaution because the water pressure got so low. City of Huntington water customers should boil water before using it to drink or cook.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” the Facebook post stated.
