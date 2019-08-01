Cooling stations at Lufkin Salvation Army offer reprieve from summer heat

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - August is the hottest time of year and with temperatures in the mid-90s, the need to stay cool is growing.
That’s the reason behind the Lufkin Salvation Army’s Cooling Stations. They’ve setup three cooling stations at their building located by 3rd and Jodie Street in downtown Lufkin. The cooling stations allow people to come inside the designated area and enjoy the air conditioning, cool water and a snack.
"We need to remember on the hot days that not everyone has a home, not everyone has electricity in their home and this is just a place where they can come and just sit, get rest, cool off and just be out of the heat just to restore their mental and physical health," said Renea Wilson, case manager with the Salvation Army.
The cooling stations open at 10 a.m. They’ll be available for anyone in the community until the temperatures cool down.
