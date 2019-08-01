First Alert: Better rain and storm chances return this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may have changed, but the heat and humidity will not be going anywhere as we enter what is typically the hottest time of the year.
It will remain warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies for the rest of today, tonight, and again on Friday. The only cosmetic change to the short term forecast was to introduce a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms for Friday afternoon.
Once we get into the weekend, an area of high pressure will retreat to the west, opening up the door for more upstream storm complexes to rotate down into the Piney Woods, bringing us another shot at some cooling rain showers and thunderstorms.
At this time, we have the rain chance at 40% on both Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone will get wet, but the odds of someone in the Piney Woods cashing in on some rain is pretty good this weekend, which will lead to cooler temperatures and offer some dry yards a nice drink of water.
High pressure looks to then strengthen and build back overhead next week, which would shut off our rain chances and crank up the heat once more.
