Livingston Lions

August 1, 2019 at 12:37 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 12:37 PM

Head Coach: Finis Vanover

District: 11-4A Division I

School colors: Green, White

Stadium address: N Pine Ave & N Marsh Dr -- Livingston, Texas 77351

2018 Record: 0-10/ 0-5 district

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

  • QB Damien Ruiz
  • RB DeBrian Rains - 463 yards 5 TDs
  • RB/ DE Cody Dupas - 104 tackles, 9 sacks
  • RB Keon Perkins
  • LB Jaylen Harrell

Notes: The Lions went winless in 2018. Only a sophomore, the Lions coaching staff is excited about the potential Ruiz brings to the table. With three strong running backs the ground game should be balanced.

Schedule:

  • 8/16 vs Cleveland @ Cleveland 6 p.m. - SCRIMMAGE
  • 8/23 vs Diboll @ Diboll 6 p.m. - SCRIMMAGE
  • 8/30 vs Shepherd @ Shepherd 7 p.m.
  • 9/6 vs Orangefield @ Orangefield 7 p.m.
  • 9/13 vs Liberty @ Livingston 7 p.m.
  • 9/20 vs Jasper @ Livingston 7 p.m.
  • 9/27 vs Huntington @ Livingston 7:30 p.m. - HOMECOMING
  • 10/4 BYE
  • 10/11 vs Splendora @ Splendora 7 p.m.*
  • 10/18 vs Lumberton @ Livingston 7 p.m. *
  • 10/25 vs Little Cypress Mauriceville @ LCM 7 p.m. *
  • 11/1 vs Bridge City @ Livingston 7 p.m. *
  • 11/8 vs Huffman Hargrave @ Huffman Hargrave 7 p.m.

