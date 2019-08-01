EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. Once you factor in the high humidity, those mid 90s will feel like the triple digits in many areas. Much the same for tomorrow with a very slight chance for one pop up shower here and there, especially in Deep East Texas during the afternoon hours. The chance for rain will increase through the weekend with the best chances for widespread rainfall during the day Sunday. Though not everyone will see the rain this weekend, the extra cloud cover should still help keep temperatures a tiny bit cooler with highs near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A very slight chance for rain carries over into Monday of next week, but after that, things dry out and temperatures warm quickly through the middle of the week.